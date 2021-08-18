Andhra Pradesh: CID extends deadline for AgriGold depositors to register the details

The CID has extended the deadline for depositors who have deposited less than Rs 20,000 in AgriGold to register their details till 5 pm on the 19th of this month. The collection of details of depositors is going on from 6th of this month across the state. AgriGold depositors below Rs 20,000 can view full details with Aadhaar registration on the agrigolddata.in website. Officials said the MPDO office would not allow the details to be changed if they needed to be changed. Officials are asked to contact the toll free number 1800-4253875 for any queries.



The cabinet on August 6 has approved to pay the amount to those who deposited less than 20,000. As part of it, four lakh depositors with an investment of less than Rs 20,000 will reportedly get compensation at Rs 511 crore.



The CID has made it clear that the money will be deposited into the bank accounts of the customers only and only one claim from each customer will be accepted. In case of the death of a depositor, the government will deposit the money into the bank accounts of the legal heir if they produce the certificate. Meanwhile, AgriGold depositors, who had earlier received Rs 10,000 are not eligible to get Rs. 20,000. AgriGold customers, who have not taken deposits even once are eligible to get Rs 20,000.



Going by the AgriGold scam, it is a Rs 7,000 crore inter-state scam wherein as many as 32 lakh, poor depositors, from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka were deceived on the pretext of higher returns.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the directors of the company, Avva Venkata Rama Rao, AV Seshu Narayana Rao, and Hemasundar Prasad who were granted bail in March 2021.