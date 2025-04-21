Andhra Pradesh class 10 results likely to be released on tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is anticipated to release the Class 10 examination results on Tuesday, 22 April. The outcome will be unveiled during an official media briefing, where authorities will share important statistics including the overall success rate, performance comparison between boys and girls, and the highest scorers—offering a comprehensive insight into this year’s exam results.

Pupils who sat the exams between 17 and 31 March 2025 will be able to access their results via the board’s official portal. To do so, candidates must visit results.bse.ap.gov.in and click on the link labelled ‘AP SSC Result 2025’. They will then be prompted to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth in order to retrieve their digital marksheet. It is advisable to save or print a copy of the document for future reference.

Reflecting on last year, the Class 10 results were also announced on 22 April, following examinations that ran from 18 to 30 March. In 2024, the overall pass rate stood at 86.69%, with female students recording a higher success rate (89.17%) compared to their male counterparts (84.32%). A total of 6,16,615 students took part in the exams that year, highlighting the vast scale of the evaluation process.