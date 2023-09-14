Andhra Pradesh: Class 8 student dies in a road accident in Anakapalli

In a tragic incident, a student named Harini lost her life in a road accident while on her way to school in Anakapalli district. Harini, an eighth-grade student, was accompanied by her father on a bike and died when a lorry collided with them. The father, witnessing the ghastly scene of his daughter's struggle, was left devastated and inconsolable.



Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene, registered a case, and initiated an investigation. The lorry driver was subsequently arrested. Harini's body was taken to the mortuary, and her family was deeply saddened by the loss. The incident has left everybody in shock in local community, with the villagers and school teachers and students expressing shock and grief.



The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and further details are expected to emerge upon the completion of their investigation.