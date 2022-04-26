Andhra Pradesh: Class 9 student from Mangamuru selected for Young Scientist Training program

Mattigunta Kranti Kumar, a 9th class student of Mangamuru Zilla Parishad High School in Prakasam has been selected for the Young Scientist Training to be conducted by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Kranti Kumar has been selected for ISRO Yuvika-2022 after considering his marks in the online exam, 8th class marks, science fair, Olympiad exams, quizzes, sports etc.



Of the 150 students selected from across the country, three came from Andhra Pradesh. Kranti Kumar was greeted on the occasion by DEO B. Vijaya Bhaskar, Deputy Education Officer Anita Rose Mary, School HM B. Sudhakara Rao, teachers and villagers. The student has already been instructed to report to the National Remote Sensing Center in Hyderabad.

The Indian Space Research Organisation is conducting a special program called 'Young Scientist' for school children to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to young students with a focus on rural areas.