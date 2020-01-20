Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan speech on the Bill

Amaravati: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has revealed that the Amaravati capital region is neither a self-financing nor a self sustainable project and will become a white elephant, if we continue with the Master Plan. He explained the problems in constructing the Amaravati capital by investing more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the first phase itself, during a debate on the Decentralization and inclusive Development Bill on Monday in the Assembly special session.



He further estimated that the project would cost more than Rs 5 lakh crore, if we continue the construction of the project in the same speed as constructed by the TDP government. If the government could sell the lands of the Amaravati capital area at Rs 20 cr per acre, then only it would be a sustainable project. But, there is no scope for that at present.

The CM further explained that it would be impractical to invest all the money at one place. The entire Amaravati developing area will be around 8 kms radius and for this the state government could not invest lakhs crores, he added.

The government has many priorities, it has to implement welfare schemes and complete other projects.

Chief Minister said that all the committees, including Sivaramakrishnan Committee, Justice Srikrishna Committee and others also suggested TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu not to concentrate all the development at one place, but he ignored.

Further, the Chandrababu Naidu, by ignoring all the expert committees suggestions and established the Amaravati to benefit his party leaders and followers. Now, the TDP leaders are more worrying on the loss to their properties but not about the public problems.

"So many historical blunders happened. We lost capitals in the six decades. We lost employment even. Chandrababu Naidu shifted the capital from Hyderabad to Amaravati, as he caught in the vote for note scam.", he criticised.

If we want to invest in the real estate, then where would we invest? We generally invest in the outskirts of the city. But, they purchased in the interior villages, which were not even suitable for construction of the apartments. How could they purchase the lands at these villages, which are far away from two cities, including Vijayawada and Guntur. The TDP leaders only knew and hence purchased. They purchased even from the farmers at lowest prices by cheating them.

Chandrababu Naidu constituted Narayana Committee to establish capital here, even before the Sivaramakrishnan committee submit its report.

Reacting on the imposing Section 144 of CrPC, he said that it was there for years together at various places in the tenure of Chandrababu Naidu. It was wonder to see the arguments and influences of the TDP leaders, when we imposed the 144 section. It was imposed for four years in Machilipatnam.

While reacting on the disruption of the House by the TDP leaders before starting his speech, Jagan warned that the TDP will downfall to 2 or 3 seats from the present MLAs strength, if they continue to disrupt the House.

- Amaravati will be developed naturally

- All other places will be developed along with it

- This Legislative Assembly will continue here, which will help in development of the region

- I dont have any aversion on Amaravati: Jagan

- If we invest even Rs 500 cr to the areas like Tadepalli, Tenali, Guntur, Vijayawada, Mangalagiri or others, then the development will appear immediately

- If we could invest Rs 500 in a municipality, then it will be developed as modal municipality