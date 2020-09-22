Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Harshavardhan in New Delhi on Tuesday. This visit of the Chief Minister to Delhi assumes importance in the wake of several issues, including the GST dues and pending projects, etc.



It may be mentioned here that the recent developments like desecration of Hindu idols, burning of chariots, allegations of forcible change of religion and the comments of TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy that no declaration to enter the Tirumala temple was necessary for devotees of other religions and comments made on Hindu gods by Minister Kodali Nani had raked up major controversies and the state BJP as well as Hindu religious organisations had taken to streets. In the backdrop of this, the meeting of the Chief Minister with Amit Shah assumes greater importance.