Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructs officials to dig borewells for free

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to dig free borewells for needy and marginal farmers under YSR Jala Kala programme and as part of Navaratnalu, said Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of the Information and Public Relations department.

The Commissioner said, "The eligible farmers can apply for this programme either online or through respective village secretariats.". All applications shall be scrutinised as per eligibility criteria and drilling work will start based on the feasibility after hydrogeological and geophysical survey, he added.

A software application is also developed to monitor and implement the programme. The complete process from scrutinising the application to payment to contractors after completion of work would be transparent. It will be time-bound and fully online, he said.

Once the farmer submits application for this programme, status of application will be informed through SMS at every stage of application scrutiny.

The Chief Minister will launch the programme online from secretariat and eligible and marginal farmers can apply for this programme from September 28 onwards.