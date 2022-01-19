Andhra Pradesh: Congress condemns injustice to govt staff

Vijayawada: The state government has been playing with the lives of the government employees who are also a part of the government, said president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Dr Sake Sailajanath. "It is grossly unjust to slash the salaries of the employees who have been waiting for the wage revision for the last two-and-a-half years."



The PCC chief said in a statement here on Tuesday that the government which had been mortgaging the state properties to give cash benefits to the people had been ignoring the welfare of the employees. He wondered as to what kind of advice, the government advisors have been extending to the government.

The Secretariat employees who have been drawing 30 per cent HRA would henceforth be paid only 16 per cent HRA, which is grossly unjust. The government issued orders based on the recommendations of the chief secretary setting aside the recommendations of the Asutosh Mishra committee.

Adding insult to injury, the government cut down the city compensatory allowance (CCA) also and the interim relief was also slashed. The PCC chief demanded immediate withdrawal of the GOs on salaries before the government employees launched an agitation.

Referring to the enhancement of liquor shop timings, the PCC president assailed the government for relaxing the shop working hours and wondered whether this was new type of prohibition. The government was more interested to fill its coffers.

Sailajanath lambasted the government decision of running the government schools playing with the lives of the students. He demanded declaration of holidays to the schools in the wake of the third wave of the coronavirus and introduce online classes for the students.