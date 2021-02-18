Andhra Pradesh: Constable held for harassing a woman in Guntur district

The woman has given a rude shock to the constable who was harassing her on a daily basis by handing him over to the police. Going into details, In Kunchanapally of Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district, a married woman used to take her children to Anganwadi. During the incident, Constable Siva Ramakrishna of the APSP 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri came on a bike and harassed assaulted her. She told the matter to the family members.



Together they spied on the constable. Shivaramkrishna arrived on Wednesday as she was on her way to the Anganwadi centre with her children. He was caught red-handed and deposed. The scene changed when the locals also came. All together the constable was beaten and taken to the police station and handed over.

It is learnt that Siva Ramakrishna is performing additional duties at Vijayawada Machavaram Police Station. The case is being investigated by the police who have registered a case against the accused.