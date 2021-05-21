Andhra Pradesh: Corona infected Couple commits suicide in Krishna district

In a tragic incident took place in Krishna district Pedana, a couple committed suicide after being upset for testing positive for coronavirus. Going into details, Leela Prasad (40) and Bharathi (38) committed suicide by hanging themselves at home. They have been fighting Coronavirus for last week and all set to recover in a week, however, the couple committed suicide.

On the other hand, Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly reporting 20,000 cases every day with impact of second wave. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Thursday, as many as 22,610 new cases reported in the state out of 1,01,281 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 15,21,142 cases.

While the second wave of corona in the country is causing severe damage, the threat of fungal infections is become the threat. Black fungus cases and deaths are already alarming in many states. The recent emergence of white fungus is frightening. Medical experts warn that it is more dangerous than black fungus, which was recently detected in four people at Patna Medical College.