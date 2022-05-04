Andhra Pradesh: Couple accidentally electrocuted to death in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

In a tragic incident, a couple electrocuted to death in Araku Valley mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Going into the details, Gollori Dombudora (36) and Parvati (33), a couple from Kanthabhansuguda village in the mandal reside in the local electricity department quarters. They have a four-year-old daughter, Vindhya. Dombudora works as a day laborer in the Mini Super Bazaar, a tribal cooperative. Against this backdrop, Parvati washed her clothes on Tuesday morning and Dombudora tried to dry them. He was shocked when there was a power supply to it.



Meanwhile, Parvati tried to save him as he screamed and she too was electrocuted and fainted on the spot. Surrounding people who observed the situation rushed them to the local area hospital in a 108 vehicle. Doctors confirmed he was already dead. Tragedy struck at the hospital and electricity quarters. The daughter's condition became miserable as her parents died of electrocution.

ITDA Pivo R. Gopalakrishna said on Tuesday that they would take care of the child victim in the incident where the husband and wife died due to electric shock. He said it was unfortunate that Parvati had died and expressed profound sympathy and condolences to the family. The PO said the government would take care of the four-year-old who lost her parents.

