Andhra Pradesh: Covid-19 Vaccine distribution halted for two days to avoid crowds at centres

The vaccination process has been halted for two days today and tomorrow across Andhra Pradesh. The government has issued orders to halt the vaccination process in all districts across the statw after seriously considering the incidents of congestion and crowding at the vaccination centers.

The government has warned that the action would be taken against authorities if people gather near vaccine centers. Meanwhile, it was ordered that the Asha workers would deliver the slips to the people about the information on vaccination. It is said that the first dose will be given after the completion of the second dose.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are increasing the state with more than 20,000 cases being reported in the last 24 hours on Sunday. During the past 24 hours, 1,05,494 people across the state underwent corona tests and 22,164 new positive cases were reported. In addition, 92 people have lost their lives due to the epidemic, Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said.

The Health Bulletin was released on Sunday evening. Including the latest cases, 12,87,603 cases have been registered in the state so far and the death toll rose to 8,707. As many as 8,832 people have recovered from the corona epidemic in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,90,632 active cases in the states.