Techie suicide: Victim's family demands justice

Bengaluru: The family of the 34-year-old techie who allegedly died by suicide here, has demanded justice for him and strict action against his harassers, so that his "soul can rest in peace". Atul Subhash, whose body was found hanging at his residence at Manjunath Layout area in Bengaluru, had left a 24- 24-page purported death note, giving extensive details of what he alleged was years-long emotional distress and harassment by his wife and relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh, and a multiple cases filed against him, police said.

Following Subhash's death, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, father Anurag and un-cle Sushil on Tuesday, a police official said. Meanwhile, a police team prob-ing the matter has reached Uttar Pradesh. The team will question the de-ceased's wife and her family members as part of the probe.

"We are looking into all the allegations and the matter is being investigated from all angles", a senior police officer said. Speaking to PTI Videos in Bengaluru, Subhash's brother Bikas said, "I want my brother to get justice. I want this country to have a legal process through which even men can get justice. I want strict action against those sitting on a legal chair and doing corruption because if this continues, how will people expect justice."

Alleging corruption in the system, he said justice could only be expected when it is corruption-free. Men may start feeling that if they get married, they will just end up being an ATM for vending money," he alleged. Sub-hash's body was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, on Monday. A placard reading "Justice is due" was found in the room where he allegedly ended his life. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded an over 80-minute video on Rumble, explaining the circumstances behind his decision.