Andhra Pradesh: CSIR-IICT and VIT AP University enters MoU for education and research program

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Education and Research between the School of Advanced Sciences (SAS), VIT-AP University and CSIR-IICT was held at IICT, Hyderabad on Saturday. After the signing of the agreement, VIT-AP University Vice-Chancellor Dr. SV Kotareddy said that the collaboration will be useful for faculty and students to conduct research in the fields of science and technology. He said that the faculty development programs (FDPs), national and international conferences, seminars, symposiums and workshops can be conducted to conduct research useful for the welfare of the society.

While CSIR-IICT Director Dr. S. Chandrasekhar said that by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with VIT-AP, MSc and PhD courses will be useful for interested youth to grow in the field of research. He said that through this, they will be collaborating on student project, research, internship, CO-OP, senior design projects.

Chandrasekhar further said that with the Guest lectures on courses offered in collaboration with IICT, scientists, faculty, student exchange programs will give full support for projects as well as assistance in applying for bilateral programs. VIT-AP University Registrar Dr. CLV Shiv Kumar, IICT Chief Scientist Dr. N.V. Satyanarayana participated in the event.