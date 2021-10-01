Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Gulab ruins horticulture crops in 3,222 hectares

Guntur: Cyclone Gulab inundated horticulture crops spread over 3,222.13 hectares in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna and Kadapa districts in the State.

According to preliminary reports, 7,370 farmers suffered damage to horticulture crops across the State. The enumeration teams consisting of the revenue, the agriculture and horticulture officials will assess the crop damage after the floodwater recedes which might take one more week.

After getting the final crop damage report, the officials will send the report to the government to pay input subsidy. The farmers who suffer crop damage to an extent of more than 33 per cent are eligible to get input subsidy from the government.

Maximum damage to horticulture crops was reported in Krishna district. The reports suggest that horticulture gardens spread over 1,099 hectares and belonging to 1,055 farmers were inundated in the district. Chillies, vegetables, turmeric, banana, papaya and flower gardens were also damaged in the district.

Similarly in Srikakulam district, horticulture gardens were damaged in 1018.53 hectares. Banana, vegetables, cashew and mango gardens were inundated. As many as 2,486 farmers were affected in the district.

In Vizianagaram district, floodwater damaged horticulture crops in 903.20 hectares and 2,904 farmers reported crop damage to an extent of over 33 per cent. Banana, papaya, vegetables, cashew and turmeric gardens were affected.

Similarly in Visakhapatnam district, Cyclone Gulab destroyed horticulture fields in 173.84 hectares and 35.58 farmers suffered damage to crops like banana, vegetables, papaya, betel vine and flower gardens. As many as 348 farmers suffered losses.

In East Godavari district, various horticulture crops were damaged in 23.20 hectares and 70 farmers were affected followed by 3.60 hectares in YSR Kadapa district.

If rain continues, crop damage is likely to increase. After completion of enumeration, the officials of the Horticulture department will get exact crop damage report. After getting the report, they send the government to take further steps to pay input subsidy to the farmers whose crop was damaged. It will take another one week.