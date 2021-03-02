Andhra Pradesh: Daughter who came to assist her mother dies in Allavaram of East Godavari

A daughter who came to her assist her mother in inheriting her father's property has reportedly died. The incident took place in Allavaram of East Godavari. According to the victim's account, Sriramulu, husband of Pasalapudi Nagmani of Komaragiripatnam village in Allavaram mandal in East Godavari had died a year ago. Nagmani's daughter Cheruku Vijayalakshmi (39) of Draksharamam came with her mother Nagmani on Monday morning to file a request at Allavaram tehsildar's office to get the property in her husband's name.



The mother and daughters sat in a chair on the verandah to prepare the letter and give it to the tehsildar Appa Rao. Meanwhile Vijayalakshmi fell forward in the chair. Staff on duty at the office were rushed her to the CHC hospital. CHC medical officer Shankara Rao examined Vijayalakshmi and confirmed that she was already dead.

Vijayalakshmi, who lives in Bangalore, recently celebrated her daughter's saree festival in her hometown of Draksharamam and came to her mother's house in Komaragiripatnam on Sunday. Meanwhile, Nagmani, the mother of the deceased, wept as her daughter died. The deceased's husband is a bank employee in Bangalore and survived with two children. The body was shifted to her hometown in Draksharamam.