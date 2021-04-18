Andhra Pradesh: Decision on SSC, Inter exams soon

Amaravati: With a steep spike in corona cases in Andhra Pradesh and a large number of students in government schools testing positive, the State Government is analysing the ground situation to decide on whether to hold Class X and Intermediate exams as per schedule or not.

According to Minister for Education A Suresh, health of people is most important for the government. "The fact is that there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases and many schoolchildren tested positive. As of now the government is ready to hold the exams as per the schedule but soon it would review the situation and would take a decision," he said.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre had postponed CBSE and ICSE exams and the neighbouring Telangana has also decided to promote all Class X students without examination and hold Intermediate exams as and when the situation was conducive. The possibility of the AP Government taking a similar decision is not ruled out.

Meanwhile, corporate schools in Guntur area have decided to start online classes from Monday. Teachers and students working in corporate and private schools had tested positive for corona virus.

Some of the parents are not sending their children to the schools fearing spread of the infection. The fact that auto drivers carrying students were not maintaining social distance in the autos and no sanitisation of the vehicle was done. Drivers don't even use a mask and those who have masks do not wear it properly. Each auto-rickshaw carries at least ten students. Hence the parents are refusing to send their wards to the schools. In the backdrop of this situation, the corporate schools have decided to opt for online classes.