Andhra Pradesh: Degree admissions to be conducted online for the academic year 2020-21

The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to conduct online admissions in degree colleges in the state from this academic year (2020-21). It is noted that the students should have 40% marks in relevant subjects in Intermediate for admissions into B.Sc while for SC and ST students, the qualifying marks is slated at 36 percent.

In this backdrop, the special general secretary of the higher education department Satish Chandra yesterday issued orders to conduct online admissions in government, aided, private and autonomous degree colleges from the academic year 2020-21. As much as 85% of the seats in the degree will be allotted to locals and 15% of the seats will be allotted to non-locals. The reservation policy will also be implemented for admissions in private colleges.

According to the orders, 10% of the total seats will be allocated as EWS ‌ (financially backward weaker sections) quota as supernumerary followed by 33.33% to women in each course,

1% of seats for NCC quota respectively. On the other hand, Itnis said that those who study Commerce as a subject in Intermediate will be allotted 60% seats in BCom at the state level and for those who have studied Social Science and Humanities in Inter, 50% seats will be allotted in BA courses.

The local reservations are stipulated as follows with the students from Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore districts are considered as locals for admissions under Sri Venkateswara, Sri Krishnadevaraya, Yogi Vemana, Rayalaseema and Vikrama Sinhapuri Universities and those from Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are considered as locals for admissions under Andhra, Acharya Nagarjuna, Adikavi Nanniah, Dr. BR Ambedkar Universities.

Higher education institutions will be open from November 2 through online while classes for students of first year degree will begin on November 18.