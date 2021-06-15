Andhra Pradesh: Degree courses to be offered only in English medium from 2021-22 academic year

The Board of Higher Education has decided to make the English medium compulsory in Degree courses from the academic year 2021-22 and suggested that all private aided and unaided colleges should convert Telugu medium courses into English medium. A statement to this effect was issued by the Council Secretary Prof. B. Sudhir Prem Kumar on Monday. Chief Minister YS Jagan at a review meeting on higher education on February 12 decided that degree colleges in the state should offer programs in English medium only from the coming academic year.

Accordingly, new and additional programs have been sanctioned. The Board of Higher Education has invited online applications to change the combination of courses and to convert the current medium into English medium. The notification to this effect was issued on April 27, '' the council secretary explained in the statement. It also clarified that from the 2021–22 academic year, applications for the four-year Unaided Undergraduate (UG) Honours programs will be allowed in English only.

Also, the Council suggested that all private unaided degree colleges and private aided colleges already offering unaided courses in Telugu medium should send a proposal to convert all existing Telugu medium departments into English medium. It said that the Proposals should be submitted to the Board of Higher Education between 18th and 28th of this month to convert courses in other disciplines other than language courses into English medium. Failure to do so will result in disqualification from the course from 2021–22.

It said it would not accept any proposals beyond the deadline. Also, it clarified that the private unaided degree colleges and private aided degree colleges seeking to withdraw UG programs in unaided programs should submit their proposals within 18 to 28 of this month. The council said there was no processing fee for medium conversion and withdrawal of programs.

However, English medium will be implemented only for new students from the 2021–22 academic year and the old students studying Telugu medium could continue in the respective medium of instruction.