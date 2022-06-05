Andhra Pradesh: Delayed SSC results tomorrow

Vijayawada: Lakhs of SSC students and their parents were disappointed on Saturday as the Education department has postponed the releasing the SSC exam results from Saturday to Monday.

The students, parents and family members eagerly waited for the release of results at 11 am on Saturday as the state government has announced that results would be declared at 11 am at the R&B office in Vijayawada. But, the Education department officials did not arrive at the venue till 11.20 am.

Later, an announcement was made that the examination results will be declared on Monday. B Rajasekhar, Special Chief Secretary, was supposed to have released the results.

There is a speculation that the results were postponed due to a communication gap between Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and the department officials. The SSC public examinations were held from April 27 to May 9. Around 6.2 lakh students took the examinations.

The government has announced that Special Chief Secretary, Education Department, B Rajasekhar would release the results in Vijayawada. Now, the students and parents are waiting for the results on June 6.