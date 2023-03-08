Andhra Pradesh: Dental Council of India sanctions 15 PG seats to Govt. Dental college

The Dental Council of India (DCI) has sanctioned 15 Post Graduation seats in five disciplines to Government Dental college and allowed admissions for the newly sanctioned seats in the academic year 2023-24.



Meanwhile, the students are expressing happiness as the new seats sanctioned will be beneficial to the meritorious students. They said that there are only two Dental colleges under government in Vijayawada and Kadapa and they have to seek seats in private dental colleges in the state or go to other states.



The students said that with 15 more seats sanctioned in addition to the existing nine PG seats in the Government Dental College, Vijayawada will give an opportunity to 24 students to study PG every year.



The Dental Council of India team which inspected in September last year expressed satisfaction with the facilities here. Based on the team's report, the DCI issued an order sanctioning 15 PG seats in five streams and allowing admissions from the academic year 2023-24.