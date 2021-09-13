Andhra Pradesh: Depressed Army doctor commits suicide in Guntakal

An army doctor who was unable to bear the loneliness and distressed over life had committed suicide in Guntakal. According to police, Karthik Vardhan, 33, son of Venkataswamy and Nagmani, of Bhagyanagar Ganta Church area in the town, completed his MBBS in 2011 at Kurnool Medical College and later got a job as a doctor at the Agra Military Hospital. He fell in love with Dr. Appia from Adoni who completed MBBS with him and got married four years ago.



She is currently working as a Medical Officer in the Navy in Pune. Karthik Vardhan and Appia are in a different areas for employment. Karthik Vardhan, who came to Guntakal a week ago, spent Saturday night having fun with his family and relatives. Karthik Vardhan committed suicide by hanging himself at home on Sunday morning after he was upset that his wife and parents were elsewhere.

One Town police examined the scene and moved the body to a government hospital for postmortem. ASI Padmavati said the case was registered as per the complaint of the family members.