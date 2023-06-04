  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush continues at Tirumala amid weekend

The rush of devotees continues to Tirumala on Sunday as it being the weekend and the summer vacation is nearing completion.

The rush of devotees continues to Tirumala on Sunday as it being the weekend and the summer vacation is nearing completion. The devotees thronged to the temple in large number who came from distant places to have a darshan.

Vaikuntham Q Complex is completely packed with devotees who are waiting from the queues to Shila Toranam. Alerted by the rush of devotees, the TTD officials are making arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the devotees waiting in queues.

