Live
- Two dead after a TATA ACE vehicle collided with a bus at Kondareddy circle in Pileru
- Hit Gujarati horror thriller ‘Vash’ set for Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn
- Massive Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Jahangirpuri
- ‘Asur 2’ creator reveals show didn’t have writers’ room initially
- Arya shares interesting things about ‘Sarpatta Parambarai 2’
- Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush continues at Tirumala amid weekend
- Bandi lists out top 10 jokes by KCR to people
- Andhra Pradesh: Light to Moderate rains predicted in state for three days amid surface trough
- Oxfam India To Offer Affected People Emotional Support And Counselling
- WFI Chief Brij Bhushan To Address Rally On June 11 In UP
Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush continues at Tirumala amid weekend
Highlights
The rush of devotees continues to Tirumala on Sunday as it being the weekend and the summer vacation is nearing completion.
The rush of devotees continues to Tirumala on Sunday as it being the weekend and the summer vacation is nearing completion. The devotees thronged to the temple in large number who came from distant places to have a darshan.
Vaikuntham Q Complex is completely packed with devotees who are waiting from the queues to Shila Toranam. Alerted by the rush of devotees, the TTD officials are making arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the devotees waiting in queues.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS