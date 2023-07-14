Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush rise at Tirumala, compartments filled

There has been a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala on Friday. Due to the weekend, the queue complex compartments were full and the queues extended up to Shilatoranam.



The officials said that it would take approximately 24 hours to complete the tokenless Sarvadarshans at Tirumala.

On the previous day, Thursday, a total of 67,300 devotees visited and paid their prayers to deity at Tirumala and 32,802 devotees offered hair as part of their prayers.

The temple hundi income was reported to be Rs 3.83 crores on Thursday with devotees gifts and offerings.