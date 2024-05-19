Tirupati: 2-day international conference begins in Mohan Babu University

Tirupati : Two-day international conference on ‘Technological advancements in Allied Healthcare’ being organised by the School of Paramedical allied and healthcare sciences, Mohan Babu University (MBU), began on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MBU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nagaraj Ram Rao highlighted the role of allied healthcare professionals in the medical system and stressed the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the present medical world.



Dr Madhavi, chairperson, AP State Allied & Health care Science Council, delivered the keynote address while Dr Santhosh Babu of CMC Vellore, Dr Selvakumar of Kauvery & Bilhoth Hospital, Chennai and others also spoke. A panel discussion was held on the topic ‘Enhancing prognosis through AI in medical technology’. Delegates from various universities and hospitals in and outside the State participated and presented their research proposals.

