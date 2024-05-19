Live
- Andhra May 13 violence: SIT visits police stations in Palnadu, Tirupati
- CPI Leader Narayana Predicts Change of Government at Center and in States
- Goof-up in Kerala hospital, doctor implants wrong rod in patient’s hand
- With a three-day week, expect momentum to break
- Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag clinch men’s doubles crown without dropping a game
- Lucknow University’s ‘political nursery’ in full bloom in 2024 LS polls
- BJP leaders demand farmers’ rights
- Vote for lotus if you want strong PM, says HM Amit Shah
- PM Modi says like Naxals, Congress considers entrepreneurs enemies of the country
- Don’t worry, govt will purchase soaked paddy says Seethakka
Just In
Tirupati: 2-day international conference begins in Mohan Babu University
Two-day international conference on ‘Technological advancements in Allied Healthcare’ being organised by the School of Paramedical allied and healthcare sciences, Mohan Babu University (MBU), began on Saturday.
Tirupati : Two-day international conference on ‘Technological advancements in Allied Healthcare’ being organised by the School of Paramedical allied and healthcare sciences, Mohan Babu University (MBU), began on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, MBU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nagaraj Ram Rao highlighted the role of allied healthcare professionals in the medical system and stressed the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the present medical world.
Dr Madhavi, chairperson, AP State Allied & Health care Science Council, delivered the keynote address while Dr Santhosh Babu of CMC Vellore, Dr Selvakumar of Kauvery & Bilhoth Hospital, Chennai and others also spoke. A panel discussion was held on the topic ‘Enhancing prognosis through AI in medical technology’. Delegates from various universities and hospitals in and outside the State participated and presented their research proposals.