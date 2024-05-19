Telangana CM camp office to have new address

Hyderabad: The Lake View guest house is likely to be upgraded as the Chief Minister’s camp office soon. Officials suggested to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to use Lake View Guest House as camp office due to regular traffic problems in the city to reach the Secretariat from his house in Jubilee Hills.

Following the government’s decision to take over the Lake View Guest House in view of the completion of 10 years of joint use of the guest house by the two States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Chief Minister recently asked the officials to initiate steps to develop the guest house for officials needs.

Sources said that the Chief Minister was facing difficulty to come to the Secretariat from his residence during the working hours on the busy stretch. Commuters on the same stretch were also waiting for a long time on the roads due to traffic restrictions during the movement of the CM convoy’s. The guest house is located close to the Secretariat and in the VIP zone where Raj Bhavan and other government guest houses are also located.

The Chief Minister already declined to shift his house to Pragati Bhavan due to political reasons and staying at his own house since he assumed the CM office. The CM has planned to build a camp office in the MCRHRD premises but no official decision was taken towards this end so far. The CM will review the facilities available in the Lake View Guest House and take a call on whether to convert it as CM camp office once the government takes over the property from the joint management.