One dead, another injured in Bolero lorry collision at Poodur Bridge in Jagityal

An unfortunate accident occurred on Poodur Bridge in Kodimyala Mandal of Jagityal District when a Bolero carrying a load of milk collided head-on with a lorry. The van driver tragically lost his life in the collision, while the driver of the lorry sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fatal incident took place while the Bolero driver was en route from Karimnagar to Jagityal with a load of milk packets. The impact of the collision caused all the milk packets in the Bolero vehicle to fall onto the road, prompting locals to quickly collect them.



The police have been informed and an investigation into the accident is underway.

