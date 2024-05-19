Live
Hyderabad: MATH organises Mathademia- 24
MATH, the pioneering hub for AI and ML technologies, and a collaborative effort between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and T-Hub, India’s premier startup incubator, has successfully concluded Mathademia 2024 here on Saturday.
The flagship event by MATH, brought together top educational institutions, corporations, government bodies, and startups to fuel innovation through the exchange of ideas, this hackathon marks T-Hub’s largest ever and one of the largest in Hyderabad.
The event witnessed overwhelming participation, with 8,716 participants engaging in various activities, including the hackathon, quiz, workshops, and startup showcase. Notably, over 50 universities and colleges across India signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with MATH, signaling a commitment to research, skill development, and entrepreneurship in AI.
Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said, “Mathademia 2024 exemplifies the power of collaborative innovation in AI and ML. This event highlights our commitment to driving technological progress and creating a vibrant ecosystem for AI and ML in India. The hackathon marks T-Hub’s largest ever and one of the largest in Hyderabad, underscoring the scale and impact of our collaborative efforts.”
Rahul Paith, CEO, MATH, said, “Mathademia 2024 stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of AI and ML. In bringing together diverse perspectives and groundbreaking ideas, we’ve ignited a spark that will illuminate the path towards transformative change. As we reflect on the success of this event, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, driving positive impact, and fostering a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”