Andhra Pradesh: Devotees to end Bhavani Deeksha today at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada
The devotees of goddess Bhavani would end their Deeksha today at Indrakeeladri from today and the process of relinquishment has begun which involves seeking the blessings of Goddess Bhavani. Numerous devotees, known as Bhavanis, are congregating at Kanakadurga temple causing a rush in the vicinity of the temple. To facilitate the Bhavanis, authorities have arranged for them to circumambulate the hill and join the darshan queue from the Ganesha temple.
As part of the ritual, the devotees will first offer Irumu, a form of sacred offering, to the Goddess then proceed to the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapa through the stairs of the Malleswara Temple. The initiation process will be completed by offering a coconut in Homagunda and garlanding Guruswami, signifying the completion of their initiation into the Bhavani Diksha.
The officials estimate that approximately 500,000 initiates will participate in this program, which will continue until the seventh of this month.