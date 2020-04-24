Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang appreciates police department's services amid coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh: DGP Gautam Sawang congratulated the Andhra Pradesh Police Department's technical team. He added that the police department is taking all the initiatives under the auspices Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect people from coronavirus. Speaking in Vijayawada on Friday, the DGP revealed that the state has been using the technology for surveillance of people who came from different countries. He said it was the first time in the country that the home quarantine app had been monitored with geo-fencing technology.

The DGP said it has conducted surveillance on 22,478 people for twenty-eight days and 3043 people have been charged with violating the rules of geo-fencing technology. With the completion of the 28-day Home Quarantine, the special restrictions on them are being lifted. Most of the areas of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam have been spied on by app.

DGP said that the quarantined people are made easy to move with general public as per the norms of the central and state government. "Another mobile app is being developed for the surveillance of the Red Zone, " DGP said. DGP Gautam Sawang praised the patriotism of the foreign returnees for their cooperation with the Police Department. We owe a great debt of gratitude to those who contributed to the fight against coronavirus.