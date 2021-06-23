Andhra Pradesh: Direct transfer eliminates role of middlemen in welfare schemes

Amaravati: The direct benefit transfer (DBT) being implemented by state government to remit the amount to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes has been yielding good results. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said beneficiaries of various welfare schemes are happy as the amount is directly being credited to their bank accounts without interference of middlemen and giving no scope for corruption, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Since the YSRCP government assumed office, from June 2019 to June 2021 a sum of Rs 1,00,116.36 crore has been remitted into the accounts of 6,53,12,534 beneficiaries so far. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy released a calendar for implementation of welfare schemes and remitting the amount as per schedule.

The state government distributed Rs 13,022.93 crore to 44,48,865 beneficiaries through Amma Vodi scheme under direct benefit transfer. Amount distributed under other welfare scheme through DBT includes Jagananna Vasati Deevena Rs 2,269.93 crore to 15,56,956 beneficiaries, Jagananna Vidya Deevena to Rs 4,879.30 crore to 18,80,934 beneficiaries, Videsi Vidya Deevena Rs 112.46 crore to 1645 beneficiaries, YSR Rythu Bharosa Rs 17,029.88 crore to 52,38,000 beneficiaries, YSR Zero Interest crop loans Rs 1,105.89crore to 58,96,994 farmers, YSR free crop insurance of Rs 3,788.25 crore to 3,10,661 farmers, input subsidy of Rs 1055.19 crore to 13,70,881 farmers, Matsyakara Bharosa of Rs 331.58 crore to 1,19,875 fishermen, YSR Zero interest to SHGs Rs 2,354.22 crore to 9,80,062 women, YSR Pension Kanuka Rs 3,2469.40 crore to 6,172,964 beneficiaries, YSR Cheyutha of Rs 8,943.52 crore to 24,55,534 beneficiaries, YSR Asara of Rs 6,310.68 crore to 77,75,681 beneficiaries, YSR Bima Rs 1,681.93 crore to 1,03,171 beneficiaries, YSR Kapu Nestam Rs 491.79 cr to 327862 beneficiaries, YSR Netanna Nestam Rs 383.79 crore to 8,17,703 weavers, Jaganana Chedodu Rs 298.43 crore to 2,98,428 beneficiaries, YSR Law Nestam Rs 13.08 crore to 2,012 lawyers, YSR Vahana Mitra Rs 762.42 crore to 2,74,015 beneficiaries, YSR Aarogyasri Rs 282.08 crore to 4,66,234 beneficiaries, MSME Restart Rs 904.83 crore to 16,725 beneficiaries, AgriGold Rs 236.53 crore to 334160 depositors, financial assistance to archakas, imams, muazzins, pastors Rs 37.71 crore to 77,290 beneficiaries and special Covid assistance to white card holders Rs 1,350.53 crore to 1,35,05338 beneficiaries.

The CMO release said the state government was transferring the amounts directly into the accounts of women beneficiaries in majority of welfare schemes giving priority to women empowerment.

A woman migrant worker Lakshmi, serving as a housemaid in Vijayawada, expressed her happiness as Rs 18,000 was remitted in her account under YSR Cheyutha scheme recently. Another woman Nagamani, who is a migrant worker, said that she was happy as Rs 10,000 was remitted in her account towards payment of college tuition fee for her daughter studying a nursing course.