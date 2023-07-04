Andhra Pradesh: DISCOMS directed to appoint Regulatory Compliance Officer

VIJAYAWADA: Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), on Monday reviewed the compliance of directives by the DISCOMs and APTRANSCO.

During the meeting held on power sector held at the APERC office in Hyderabad with Energy department Special Chief Secretary Energy K Vijayanand and Managing Director of APGENCO, K V N Chakradhar Babu, all aspects of the power sector performance including standards of performance were critically reviewed by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Ongoing capital works which are very much necessary to augment the system to meet the future load growth and to ensure 24×7 uninterrupted power supply were also reviewed across all utilities.

The Chairman of APERC appreciated APGENCO for phenomenal increase in the plant load factor when compared to last year. Andhra Pradesh Power Development Corporation Limited (APPDCL) has registered 61 per cent plant load factor (PLF) when compared to 41 per cent during this period in the last year.

APERC Chairman Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy along with members PVR Reddy and Thakur Rama Singh, advised APGENCO to take all necessary steps to increase the PLF further and achieve the industry best standards.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy instructed to complete all essential works related to network covering all voltages by December 2023. The Commission further directed to take all out efforts to enhance the Plant Load Factor PLF of Krishnapatnam Stage-1 plant from the present level of 61 per cent to its normative level of 85 per cent so as to improve the energy availability and cut down the dependence on market purchases which are costly.

With regard to accidents and payment of compensation, APERC suggested the utilities to be more compassionate and liberal while granting the ex gratia and take up complete measures to augment the safety and eradicate accidents and mishaps. DISCOMs are directed to appoint a Regulatory Compliance Officer who takes responsibility and is answerable to all directions of the Commission.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and APGenco MD assured that the Andhra Pradesh power utilities will continue their sustained efforts and take all measures to provide 24x7 uninterrupted power supply and offer best services to the consumers.

CMDs of DISCOMs, J PadmaJanardhana Reddy and K Santhosha Rao, Director Grid, AVK Bhaskar and other senior officials have participated in the meeting.