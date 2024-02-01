Andhra Pradesh: Distribution of YSR pension begins in the state

The distribution of YSR pensions is currently underway in the state. As of Thursday morning, 23.99 percent of pensions have been distributed, benefiting around 15.87 lakh people with a total value of approximately Rs.469 crores.

The government has allocated Rs.1961.13 crore for the distribution of pensions to various categories of beneficiaries including elderly, widows, disabled individuals, artisans, chronically ill individuals, and single women. This allocation was made on Wednesday, and the funds were deposited based on the number of pension beneficiaries in each area, as determined by the village and ward secretariats.

The Rural Poverty Alleviation Organization (SERP) officials have informed that the respective secretariats' staff have withdrawn the necessary funds from banks on Wednesday evening. The distribution process is being carried out by volunteers, and it is almost completed at this time.

Deputy Chief Minister Boodi Muthyalanaidu, who oversees the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, has stated that special call centers will be established in the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) offices of all 26 districts. These call centers will monitor the distribution of pensions to ensure smooth implementation.