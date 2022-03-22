Andhra Pradesh: Drunk constable attacks a man after an altercation in Jammalamadugu

A constable created a commotion under the influence of alcohol in Jammalamadugu and hit a young man on the head with a beer bottle at a private bar. According to the Jammalamadugu SI Timothy, a youth named Nadipi Chennaiah from Dodiam village of Mylavaram mandal on Monday was waiting for another man at a private bar and restaurant in Jammalamadugu. At the same time, a young constable named Gangadhar Babu, who was drinking alcohol at the bar, asked what town you were from.

The war of words between the two grew about the leaders there when they were told it was our Dodiam. Impatient with this order, Gangadhar Babu took a bottle of beer and hit Chennaiah on the head, which left him with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the locals rushed him to a local government hospital and was later taken to Proddatur. He is currently receiving treatment. The constable Gangadhar Babu has been on duty at Talamanchipatnam Police Station for a year.