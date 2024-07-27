AP ministers delegation to inspect flood-affected areas in West Godavari

A delegation of state ministers is scheduled to visit the flood-prone regions of West Godavari today. The team, which includes Ministers Kinjarapu Atchennaidu, Vangalapudi Anitha, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and K Parthasarathy, will assess the impact of flooding in various mandals such as Kukkunur and Elerupadu in Eluru district and Tadepalligudem and Tanuku in West Godavari.

The ministers aim to evaluate the government's assistance efforts for displaced residents in the affected areas. They will inspect the damage inflicted on paddy crops and trees in the delta before convening a review meeting with district officials in Tanuku to discuss the extent of the destruction.

Meanwhile, Tungabhadra Reservoir in Kurnool district has reported significant water release downstream through 28 gates. Currently, the reservoir's water level is at 1631.98 feet, just below the full capacity of 1633 feet. The inflow has been recorded at 100,871 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 107,035 cusecs. With a total storage capacity of 105.788 TMC, the reservoir's current storage is noted to be at 101.695 TMC. Dam officials have issued alerts for residents in the Tungabhadra river catchment area to remain vigilant.

Furthermore, irrigation authorities are set to lift the Pothireddypadu gates today, while preparations are underway to release water from the Mallya Handriniva lift scheme in the coming days.

The Srisailam Reservoir continues to experience rising flood levels. The project's inflow has peaked at 258,069 cusecs, with an outflow of 45,236 cusecs. Once at a full water level of 885 feet, it has now risen to 861 feet. The reservoir’s total storage capacity is 215.8070 TMC, with current levels at 109.0060 TMC. Power generation is ongoing at both the right and left hydropower stations. Additionally, in the Aluri Seetharamaraju District, as the floodwaters increase at the Donkarai Reservoir under the Seeleru Complex, Genco officials have begun releasing 6,600 cusecs of water downstream via the lifting of three gates.

Authorities remain on high alert as they continue to monitor the situation closely, aiming to mitigate the impact of flooding on local communities.