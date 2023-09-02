Andhra Pradesh: Elderly man dies in a road accident in Palamaneru

In a ghastly road accident that occurred on the national highway at Jagamarla, Palamaneru mandal of Chittoor district, an elderly man lost his life in the accident. He has been identified as Giri Goud aged 80 who is learned to be the father of Unasur Excise DSP, Karnataka.

Meanwhile, rhree others were also seriously injured in the accident with DSP Vijaya Kumar sustained two broken legs, while his mother was seriously injured as well. They have been taken to Jalappa Hospital for treatment. Excise CI Lokesh, fortunately, survived the accident with minor injuries.

It is important that the authorities thoroughly investigate the accident to determine the cause and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.