Tamil Nadu Colts team embarks on thrilling UK tour

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association proudly announced the departure of the Tamil Nadu Colts team for an exhilarating series in the United Kingdom, set to commence on Monday.

The TN Colts team, headed by coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and consultant Robin Singh are poised to showcase their mettle against top-notch competition in the UK. The Tour itinerary includes four Two Day and seven One Day matches at Nottingham, Manchester and London:

1st One Day – May 6 against Cavaliers

2nd One Day – May 7 against Notts 2nd XI

1st Two Day – May 9-10 against SACA

3rd One Day – May 12 against Radcliffe

2nd Two Day – May 13-14 against ICM

3rd Two Day – May 16-17 against Monton CC

4th One Day – May 19 against Smeth Wick CC

5th One Day – May 20 against Barrow Town CC

6th One Day – May 22 against Cricx XI

7th One Day – May 23 against Shark CC

4th Two Day – May 25–26, TBC

Tamil Nadu Colts squad:

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, S Lokeshwar, B Sachin, R Vimal Khumar, A Badrinath, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, R S Mokit Hariharan, S Mohamed Ali, K T A Madhava Prasad, P Vidyuth, P Vignesh, S Lakshay Jain, V S Karthick Manikandan, R Sonu Yadav, H Triloknag, C V Achyuth, V P Diran, T D Lokesh Raj

Support Staff: Vasudeva Das - manager, Robin Singh - consultant, Lakshmipathi Balaji - coach, Tanveer Jabbar - batting coach, P Sakthivel - physio, Pratul Srinivasan - video analyst.

Ajith Ram S & Radhakrishnan S will be leaving on May 10 (subject to visa clearance).

The matches will be streamed on YouTube channel and the link will be available on TNCA website (www.tnca.in).