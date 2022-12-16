Andhra Pradesh: Elephant electrocuted to death in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: An elephant died due to an electric shock in Chittoor district while it is pulling a bore meter with its trunk at the crop fields in Bangurapalayam of the district. After the villagers gave information to the forest officials, they reached the spot along with the staff and conducted postmortem to the dead body, the elephant carcass will be buried.



Recently, a herd of elephants is roaming in the district and the villagers are panicking. As elephants come on the roads, the traffic stops for a while. Especially from Andhra and Tamil Nadu border forest areas, elephants are coming to populated villages.

The villagers want to keep a special watch on the elephants and move them back to the forest area so that there is no danger to them.