MHSRB issues notification for assistant professor posts in DME

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board on Wednesday issued notification for filling up of posts of assistant professors in Director of Medical Education (DME).

According to officials, the provisional list containing the "Details of Applicants" was released on Wednesday. Except for the qualifying examination marks and weightage points for contract/outsourcing experience, all other details were as entered by the applicants in the online application forms.

MHSRB has not verified these details, and their genuineness will be confirmed during the certificate verification of shortlisted candidates. Applicants are requested to review their details and submit any objections online by logging into their accounts on the MHSRB website. Objections will be accepted from February 26 to February 28 until 5 pm.

Objections must be filed online through the applicant's login. Any objections submitted through other means will not be considered. Applicants are allowed to file objections only once, so they must be careful before submitting them. Only one PDF file containing supporting documents can be uploaded. If multiple documents need to be submitted, they must be combined into a single PDF file. The provisional merit list will be released in due course after addressing any objections raised by the applicants.