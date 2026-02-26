Speakers highlight Rotary Club’s peace efforts

Dhenkanal: Peace is not merely the absence of war. It is a state of stability achieved through deliberate effort. Today, peace-building requires a united global front. Speakers at the Rotary Club Dhenkanal’s golden jubilee highlighted the organisation’s worldwide impact, noting how it uses its own funds to empower communities and drives sustainable development.

A seminar was organised on ‘Conflict resolutions: A path to peace.’ Rotary governor Manoj Kumar Tripathy inaugurated the seminar, commending the Rotary Club of Dhenkanal for its impactful initiatives in rural drinking water, education, environmental conservation and healthcare services. The Rotary governor presented data on Rotary International’s humanitarian initiatives across the Middle East, including support for refugee camps, as well as diverse projects within Odisha and other States.

The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Susanta Kumar Nath, commended Rotarians for their selfless contributions and dedicated service to the community. He called on Rotarians to champion prisoner welfare by expanding access to essential health and educational services.

Rotary Club president Sagarika Mishra presented a documentary detailing the club’s 50 years of service activities in Dhenkanal. Swami Sivachidananda Saraswati focused on dedication and selfless service for the disadvantaged people.

Orissa High Court Additional Standing Counsel Prabhu Prasanna Behera noted during a session on conflict resolution that societal disputes have frequently driven meaningful social reforms over the years.

Senior Rajyoga teacher and Dharanidhar University Registrar, B K Prativa Prusty, stated that Rajyoga fosters transformation at the individual level and this self-change is the key to restoring global peace.

Golden Jubilee Committee chairman and NALCO Executive Director (HRD and Administration) Vinod Agarwal, Rotarian Madhusmita Tripathy and senior Rotarians were felicitated for their significant contribution to social service.

Students of IIMC (Journalism and Corporate Communication & Brand Management) produced a comprehensive suit of communication materials, including press releases, a newsletter, a documentation report and photography and videography on the occasion.