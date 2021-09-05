Andhra Pradesh: Eleven-month-old baby dies a Television falls on her in Krishna district

The tragic incident took place on Saturday in Kanchala village under the Nandigama mandal of Krishna district where an 11-month-old baby died after a television set has fallen on her.



According to the information gathered, Nageswara Rao and Soundarya from the village have two daughters. The youngest daughter, Chalamala Keerthi (11 months), was playing at home when she touched the TV stand and the TV fell on the child and died.



The baby was seriously injured. The mother, who was doing housework outside at the time, came inside and tried to rush her to the hospital immediately with the help of relatives. Meanwhile, the child breathed his last.



The parents are wept over the death of their child who has to celebrate her first birthday in just a week. The tragic scenes were witnessed at the deceased's house and later the funeral proceedings were held for the baby.