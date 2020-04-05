Andhra Pradesh: Entry into Srikakulam district restricted

Srikakulam: Entry of people from Visakhapatnam and Odisha state into the district have been restricted as part of curbs to fight Covid-19. In the wake of 15 Covid-19 positive cases in Visakhapatnam, workers and employees working at various places in Visakhapatnam city and other parts from Srikakulam district are trying to reach their native places in the district.

They are travelling on transport vehicles like milk vans, vegetable vehicles like autorickshaws. But know police are acting tough to prevent such entry and keeping a tab on persons travelling in these vehicles. Till Sunday, no positive cases were reported in Srikakulam but in Visakhapatnam, 15 positive cases were reported. To prevent the entry of people from Visakhapatnam, check-posts have been arranged at Pydibhimavaram, Subhadrapuram, Ranastalam and Chilakapalem.

In the neighbouring Odisha too, the situation is alarming though lockdown is being implementing strictly. Entry of people into district from northern parts of India is easy through Odisha. To prevent it, vigil has been tightened at police check-posts at Itchapuram, Pathapatnam, Kotturu, Battili areas in the district.

"We are appealing to people who migrated to Visakhapatnam and neighbouring Odisha state from Srikakulam in search of livelihood not to try to return to their native places now. They better stay where they are to prevent the spread of disease in the district, said district police supernintendent R N Ammi Reddy. If anyone tries to enter, they would be sent to quarantine centres right away after medical tests, he warned.