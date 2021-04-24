Andhra Pradesh: Exams for Class X, Inter & degree as scheduled

Amaravati: The State Government has decided to hold Class X, Intermediate and degree exams as per schedule following all Covid protocols.

This decision was taken at the cabinet sub-committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister felt that holding Class X exams was necessary since this forms the basis for higher studies and job opportunities as well. Hence cancelling the exams would adversely affect the job opportunities of this section of the students and hence the exams should be held as per schedule.

It may be mentioned here that all opposition parties and some parents also felt that the exams should be postponed as it was done in the neighbouring State of Telangana since many students and teachers were tested positive.