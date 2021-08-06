Andhra Pradesh: Expert team arrives at Pulichintala project to install a stop-lock gate

The irrigation officials have taken steps to set up a stop lock in the area where the Pulichintala project gate has broken. The process of releasing the water from the reservoir to the bottom and lowering the water level is in progress. Currently, the Pulichintala reservoir has water storage of 20 TMC and 1,67,000 in cusecs of water is flowing into the project from above. While 19 gates are being raised and 4.95 lakh cusecs of water are being let down. Another 10 TMCs need to be emptied into the reservoir to begin repair work on the broken gate.



Officials expect the process to be completed by noon. On the other hand, a team of experts on setting up a stop lock arrived at the Pulichintala project. They are making the necessary arrangements to set up a temporary gate.



On the other hand, heavy floodwater is coming to Prakasam Barrage from Pulichinthala. At present, the barrage inflow is 4.45 lakh cusecs and the outflow is 4.33 lakh cusecs. However, 11,858 cusecs of water are being discharged into the canals. Authorities urged people in the flood-hit area to take precautions.



Meanwhile, as the Krishna river basin is under threat, the hinterland areas have been alerted. The Commissioner of Disaster Management has issued the first warning not to attempt to cross ditches and canals in the lower reaches.