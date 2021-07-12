Andhra Pradesh Fibernet under CID scanner

Amaravati: The State Government issued an order on Sunday to probe the irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) following the report submitted by the chairman and managing director of APSFL P Goutham Reddy.



Goutham Reddy alleged that there were irregularities in finalising the contract. Prima facie there was evidence that some big people who held high positions in the previous government were also involved in it. He said he would come out with more details in the next one or two days.

The APSFL chairman in his report had requested the government to entrust the case to the investigating agency for a detailed inquiry preferably by the Crime Investigation Department.

Accordingly, Secretary to Energy Department Nagulapali Srikanth issuing the GO directed the additional Director-General of Police of the CID to investigate the irregularities and submit a detailed report to the government.

It may be recalled that the TDP government formed the APFSL to provide Internet, cable network and telephone services to every household at a nominal price.

The APSFL developed a fibre network throughout the State and had even given some connections in a few districts. However, with the change of the government, the programme hit a block.

After YSR Congress leader P Gautam Reddy was appointed as its chairman, it started once again its activities recently. It has been alleged that the erstwhile TDP government issued contracts in favour of a person who is close to the top party leaders causing loss of several crores of rupees to the exchequer.