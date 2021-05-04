Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a shop in Tirumala amid short circuit, no casualties reported

In a shocking incident, a huge fire broke out in a shop located opposite to the Tirumala temple on Tuesday morning. It appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Receiving the information, the fire brigade reached there and put out the blaze.



As many as seven shops near Bedi Anjaneya Swami temple on Tirumala hill gutted in fire. However, no casualty was reported from the blaze, as nobody was there.



According to Tirumala Station Fire Officer, there is a shopping complex near Bedi Anjaneya Swami temple with almost 150 shops, which were closed. He said that the fire accident occured at 6.45 and the fire station had received information by 6.50 am and fire fighters doused off the fire fully by 7.30 am.



The case has been registered and the further investigation is underway.

