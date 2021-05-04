Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a shop in Tirumala amid short circuit, no casualties reported

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a shop in Tirumala amid short circuit, no casualties reported
x

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a shop in Tirumala amid short circuit, no casualties reported

Highlights

In a shocking incident, a huge fire broke out in a shop located opposite to the Tirumala temple on Tuesday morning

In a shocking incident, a huge fire broke out in a shop located opposite to the Tirumala temple on Tuesday morning. It appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Receiving the information, the fire brigade reached there and put out the blaze.

As many as seven shops near Bedi Anjaneya Swami temple on Tirumala hill gutted in fire. However, no casualty was reported from the blaze, as nobody was there.

According to Tirumala Station Fire Officer, there is a shopping complex near Bedi Anjaneya Swami temple with almost 150 shops, which were closed. He said that the fire accident occured at 6.45 and the fire station had received information by 6.50 am and fire fighters doused off the fire fully by 7.30 am.

The case has been registered and the further investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X