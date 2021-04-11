Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Duvvada SEZ amid short-circuit in scrap company in Visakhapatna

In a shocking incident, a fire broke out in Duvvada SEZ on Sunday. The accident happened in the puja scrap industry where the transformers would be repaired in this industry. The fire was reported to have been caused due to a short circuit. Upon receiving the information, police and firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control. However, no casualties were reported and the police are investigating the accident.

Government officials and locals are also worried about the series of accidents. The Jagan government has intensified efforts to shift the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam soon. If all goes well, Jagan's rule will start from Visakhapatnam in two months. The increase in accidents at a time like this is likely to provoke criticism. With this, the authorities have been alerted.

There are huge industries around the city of Visakhapatnam. There are pharma companies, factories. There have always been criticisms of non-compliance with the rules in many places. With this, it seems that once again the authorities are preparing to crack down on the respective companies. It seems that the superiors have ordered to inspect all the industries and take tough decisions if anyone does not follow the rules.