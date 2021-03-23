Andhra Pradesh: Five die in road accidents at Nellore

Nellore: Four died and two others severely hurt when a speeding milk van hit a tata ace vehicle at Duvvuru in Sangam Mandal in the early hours on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as K Malakondaiah, G Seenaiah, T Ramanaiah, P Babu from Dalithwada of Duvvuru village.

Sources said they were eking out their livelihood fishing in the small canals and water bodies and they started from the village and met with the accident within 10 minutes on the Mumbai National Highway. Three people died on the spot and one died when he was being shifted to the hospital. Condition of two others was said to be critical.

Buchireddypalem Circle Inspector B Suresh Babu and other staff members rushed to the spot and have been monitoring the rescue operations. Injured were also shifted to the nearby hospitals for treatment. Police registered a case and were investigating.

In another accident at Manubolu, Kaliki Subba Reddy, 59, of Manubolu died in a road accident at Baddevolu crossroad in a hit and run incident.