Andhra Pradesh: Five member committee set up to overcome power crisis in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government is making every effort to provide reliable electricity to consumers and free electricity to the agricultural sector. It is also working to remove restrictions on industries and supply electricity in normal conditions. As part of this, a five-member core management team was set up to overcome the power shortage caused by the coal shortage.



State Energy Secretary B Sridhar issued orders to this effect on Monday. The committee, chaired by the Energy Secretary, consists of GENCO Director (Coal), TRANSCO Director (Grid), TRANSCO Director (Finance), APSPDCL CMD. AP Power Coordinating Committee Member Convenor also acts as Member Convenor for this Committee.

The Committee is in constant consultation with the coal fields of Singareni Colories and Mahanadi Coalfields for regular supply of coal as per Fuel Supply Agreements (FSA). Talks will be hold with Central Coal, Electricity and Railways to resolve restrictions on coal transport (RACS). The company Coordinates with central and state governments and power companies to ensure adequate coal supply to thermal power stations.