Andhra Pradesh: Flipkart teams up with Farmers organisations to buy agriculture products directly

An e-commerce company Flipkart has come forward to buy and sell agricultural products directly from farmers. Flipkart is entering into agreements with farmer production associations to provide higher income to farmers. As part of this, it entered into an agreement with Satyasai Farmers' Federation in Anantapur district and Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abivruddi Society (APIMAS). Smriti Ravichandran, the vice-president, Flipkart, told that they would buy peanuts, pulses, and other spices from them.



He said that in order to provide quality agricultural products to the consumers, farmers will be trained on the precautions to be taken from the time of sowing to the time of packing after harvest. He also said that packaging and processing units will be set up at the respective places.



Alok Dey, a spokesperson for Flipkart, said the Union Ministry of Rural Development was working with the Tata Trust to promote women's empowerment. He said online marketing opportunities would be provided for agricultural and non-agricultural products produced by women.